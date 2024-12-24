NATIONAL

RPO to cops: Ensure safety of foreigners, especially Chinese on Karakoram Highway

By Syed Shahabuddin
  • Malakand Division RPO visits Shangla, inspects police checkposts

SWAT: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Division, Sher Akbar on Tuesday directed take effective measures regarding the safe movement of foreigners, especially Chinese, on the Karakoram Highway and to perform their duties as per the SOP.

“The police is a well-organized force and there is no any room for negligence on the part any officials”, RPO Sher Akbar stated during his visit to Shangla district on Tuesday. He carried out a detailed inspection of the police checkposts and patrols on the Karakoram Highway.

He also reviewed the security arrangements and residential barracks and urged the personnel to remain alert by placing them on high alert.

RPO Akbar met the personnel posted at the police checkposts and instructed them to perform their duties in a professional manner with dedication.

“Taking emergency measures for the welfare and benefits of the force personnel is our top priority, but all the personnel also need to fulfil their professional responsibilities in a good manner with the spirit of public service and safety”, he emphasized.

The Regional Police Officer also visited Ranial Dam and Karora Hydropower Project (Non-CPEC), where DPO Shangla Imran Khan gave a detailed briefing regarding security. He directed to improve security measures at these projects as per SOP.

Meanwhile, RPO Sher Akbar visited the house of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hassan and offered condolences to the heirs. He consoled the heirs of martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hassan and said that it was due to the sacrifices of the martyrs that an atmosphere of peace has been established today.

The entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police stands with the martyrs families in this hour of difficulty and the morale of the police is high to end this scourge of terrorism, added that the police department will never leave the families of the martyrs alone but will stand shoulder to shoulder with them, he added.

