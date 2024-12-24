Prince Harry Names Kate Middleton While Addressing Rift With Royal Family

Prince Harry has publicly mentioned Kate Middleton for the first time while discussing the rift between him and the royal family in an interview with Australia’s Channel 10. Speaking about his relationship with his brother, Prince William, and the dynamics with Kate and Meghan Markle, Harry reflected on how tensions between the couples played out in the public eye.

“I always thought that the four of us would get on,” Harry shared, “but very quickly it became Kate versus Meghan, and when it plays out so publicly, you can’t hide from that.” He also noted that the royal family has made no effort to reconcile with him and Meghan since their departure as working royals, adding, “The ball is in their court.”

Harry’s remarks come after years of speculation about the strained relationships within the family. While he and Meghan avoided targeting Kate during their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and their Netflix documentary Meghan & Harry, rumors of tension between Meghan and Kate persisted.

The Duke of Sussex reaffirmed his love for his father, King Charles, and brother, William, despite the unresolved issues. “I love my father, I love my brother. The ball is in their court,” Harry concluded, leaving the next step in reconciliation up to the royal family.