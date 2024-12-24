DP, MP/Newage, Rijas/Barry’s win Lahore Open Polo C’ship openers

LAHORE: The 13th Lahore Open Polo Championship 2024, sponsored by Cheetah, kicked off under the auspices of Lahore Polo Club with three thrilling matches on the opening day. The event attracted a significant number of spectators and families.

In the first match of the opening day, Diamond Paints (DP) defeated Master Paints by a narrow margin of 7-5. For Diamond Paints, Raja Jalal Arsalan played superb polo and fired in four fabulous goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted two, and Mir Shoaib Ahmed one goal. For Master Paints, Amirreza Behboudi scored four goals, while Sufi Muhammad Amir managed one goal.

The second match saw Master Paints/Newage Cables secure a 6-4 victory against IS/SQ/Platinum Homes. For Master Paints/Newage Cables, Estanislao Abelenda, Farooq Amin Sufi, and Alman Jaleel Azam each scored two goals. On the opposing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan netted three goals, and Agha Musa added one.

The third match proved a nail-biter encounter, which was decided in sudden death during the fifth chukker, where Rijas/Barry’s edged past PAF with a 7-6 scoreline. For Rijas/Barry’s, Mohib Faisal Shehzad thrashed in three tremendous goals, while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Julian Taurino Diaz each scored two goals. For PAF, Sqn Ldr Hamza Iqbal showcased an impressive performance with five goals, while Chaudhry Hayat scored one. On Wednesday (December 25, 2024), three more exciting matches are scheduled.