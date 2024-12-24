Arif Alvi granted 40-day transit bail by PHC

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted former President Arif Alvi 40-day transit bail, allowing him time to appear before the respective trial courts in several cases registered against him.

The PHC bench, consisting of Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Fazal Subhan, also granted 30-day transit bail to his son, Awab Alvi, in relation to the same cases.

During the hearing, the defence counsel informed the court that multiple cases had been registered against both Arif Alvi and his son in different police stations across the country, raising concerns over their potential arrests. The court was urged to issue a restraining order preventing their arrest during the transit period.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Arif Alvi expressed his views on the current political situation. He condemned the actions taken against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and urged for a reversal of these measures.

“It is still time to reverse what has been done to PTI,” he said, emphasizing that the current state of democracy and the constitution had been undermined to marginalize the party. “Democracy and the constitution have been destroyed to keep PTI away,” he asserted.

Alvi also addressed the detention of PTI founder Imran Khan, predicting that the situation would be resolved in about a month and a half. “It’s not a long story; within a month and a half, the PTI founder will be free,” he stated confidently.

Further, Alvi challenged the current government, saying, “Give us the government for just four hours, and we will bring everything to light. The question should be asked from the one who is committing injustice, not the oppressed.”

Both Arif Alvi and Imran Khan, along with other PTI leaders, have been implicated in a case related to the November 24 protests.

A case was registered at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which includes charges of robbery, attempted murder, and inciting violence. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with PTI leaders Shehryar Riaz, Hammad Azhar, and Asad Qaiser, have also been named in the case.

As the legal proceedings continue, the PHC’s decision to grant temporary bail offers some relief to Arif Alvi and his son, while the political and legal challenges surrounding PTI leadership persist.