President calls for transformation in healthcare access across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday emphasized the urgent need to transform healthcare accessibility in Pakistan, calling for enhanced capacity and advanced technological solutions to address critical challenges in the medical sector.

During a meeting with Mr. Khurram Jameel, Managing Director and CEO of Siemens Healthineers Pakistan, the President discussed strategies to improve healthcare infrastructure, particularly through innovative medical imaging technologies. The discussion highlighted Siemens Healthineers’ dedication to delivering sustainable and equitable healthcare solutions across the country.

President Zardari underscored the importance of adopting transformative strategies to reshape Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, ensuring that quality medical services reach underserved regions. He lauded Siemens Healthineers for its pivotal role in addressing healthcare disparities and pledged his full support to initiatives aimed at bridging these gaps.

Mr. Khurram Jameel shared the organization’s vision for advancing healthcare in Pakistan, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing accessibility and improving patient outcomes. He detailed Siemens Healthineers’ efforts to deploy state-of-the-art technologies and expertise to mitigate systemic disparities, aligning with the government’s priorities for sustainable development in the sector.

The President expressed his appreciation for the company’s contributions and introduced Mr. Jameel to key government officials, including Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Kareem Kundi, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Dr. Asim Hussain, and Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar. These interactions aimed to foster collaboration between public and private sectors in addressing Pakistan’s pressing healthcare needs.

During the meeting, President Zardari reiterated the government’s commitment to facilitating private-sector initiatives that align with national healthcare goals. Mr. Jameel, in turn, thanked the President for his support and the opportunity to engage with senior cabinet members, reaffirming Siemens Healthineers’ resolve to lead Pakistan’s healthcare transformation.

The company pledged to continue its efforts to innovate and expand healthcare accessibility, particularly in remote and underserved areas, as part of its mission to strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure and improve the lives of its people.