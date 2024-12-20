Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Another Family Christmas Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a touching Christmas card featuring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, marking the first time in three years the family has shared a festive greeting publicly. However, this is just one of two cards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sending out this holiday season.

The first card, shared through their Archewell Foundation, includes six images highlighting the couple’s visits to Nigeria and Colombia alongside a personal photo of Archie and Lilibet running into their parents’ arms. The card carries a warm message: “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. We wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful new year.”

According to PEOPLE, this card is intended for professional use, while a separate private card has been sent to close friends and family. In keeping with their commitment to privacy, the personal card will not be shared publicly.

Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, have been largely kept out of the spotlight, with the Sussexes choosing not to reveal images of their faces. Archie began kindergarten this past summer, and Lilibet is believed to be attending preschool. The family is expected to celebrate Christmas at their Montecito home in Santa Barbara, California, with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, likely joining them for the festivities.

While their shared work with the Archewell Foundation remains central to their mission, Harry and Meghan have also focused on individual pursuits this year. Harry recently visited New York, London, South Africa, and Lesotho for his charitable work, while his Polo documentary premiered on Netflix earlier this month. Meghan, meanwhile, is said to be finalizing her cookery show for the streaming giant and preparing to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

A source close to the couple emphasized their commitment to balancing solo ventures with joint efforts: “Harry and Meghan have consistently pursued individual projects in connection with their interests but remain deeply dedicated to their shared mission through Archewell. Together, they have exciting projects in the pipeline, all aimed at driving positive global impact.”

This year’s heartfelt Christmas card and the Sussexes’ ongoing work reflect their dedication to family, philanthropy, and their vision for a brighter future.