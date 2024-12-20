IHC suspends Pemra’s ISPR approval rule for defence analysts on TV

Justice Babar Sattar rules suspension of Pemra’s 2019 notification to stay until a final decision

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) notification on defence analysts to obtain approval from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) prior to appearing on TV channels.

The court heard the case regarding the PEMRA notification, which stipulated that only retired officers of the armed forces could participate in TV programs, provided they received prior permission from ISPR.

The notification, issued in 2019, had drawn criticism for placing restrictions on retired defence personnel’s media participation.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Babar Sattar issued a written order against the notification, noting that PEMRA’s legal counsel did not appear in court.

An associate lawyer, citing the illness of a senior counsel, requested a postponement.

Based on the arguments presented during the hearing, the court decided to suspend the PEMRA notification.

The IHC further stated that the suspension of the notification would remain in place until the final decision in the case.

Following the hearing, the court adjourned the case until February 11.

Earlier in September, the IHC had sought clarification on why the military’s media wing, the ISPR, had considered it a special privilege to determine defence analysts presenting the viewpoints on TV channels.

Justice Babar Sattar had issued a written order regarding the hearing of a case, challenging a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) notification that restricted defence analysis on TV channels to only retired military officers.

The court had also sought the original records and inquired about the basis of Pemra’s notification.

It had also asked the defence ministry to clarify the legal standing of the ISPR and why the ISPR deemed the designation of defence analysts as its exclusive authority.