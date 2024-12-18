NATIONAL

Rana Tanveer, Amb Jiang visit Arid Agriculture University

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, along with the Ambassador of China MR Jiang Zaidong, on Wednesday visited Pir Mehar Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University.

The visit focused on strengthening agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China.
During the visit, the honorable guests were warmly welcomed, followed by a briefing on the overall progress of the China-Pakistan Research and Development Center for Modern Agriculture and Water Efficient Technologies.

The Federal Minister and the Chinese Ambassador inspected key facilities, including exhibition halls, training centers, laboratories, and the sprinkler irrigation demonstration site.

A bilateral meeting between Rana Tanveer Hussain and the Chinese Ambassador was held to discuss ongoing agricultural collaboration. Key topics included the progress of training 1,000 agricultural professionals and expanding contract farming initiatives in Pakistan by Chinese firms.

The visit concluded with an exchange of souvenirs and a group photograph to commemorate the event. Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the efforts of the China-Pakistan collaboration in modernizing Pakistan’s agricultural sector and expressed optimism about further strengthening this partnership.

