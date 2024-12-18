US calls for accountability of elections irregularities in Pakistan

Any polls irregularities need to be fully investigated, answered, and dealt with consistent with rule of law: State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) has urged for a thorough investigation into election irregularities in Pakistan, emphasizing that such issues must be addressed and resolved in accordance with the rule of law.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Foreign Press Center, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that any election irregularities need to be fully investigated, answered, and dealt with consistent with the rule of law. “And that is true for Pakistan; it is true for every country in the world”.

Miller also dismissed claims by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the US State Department was orchestrating targeted attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, calling the allegations “absurd” and “completely untrue.” The BJP had accused the U.S. of destabilizing India, citing reports by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) as part of this alleged agenda.

Miller defended US support for press freedom, noting, “We provide professional development training for journalists worldwide as part of our commitment to freedom of expression and press freedom. Associating this with undermining a close partner like India is absurd.”

Addressing the ongoing investigation into Indian agents’ alleged involvement in a murder plot against a U.S. citizen, Miller confirmed that the U.S. has raised concerns with India at senior levels. “This is a matter we regularly raise with the Government of India. We’ve emphasized accountability and have been briefed on their commission of inquiry into this matter,” he said.