Naqvi emphasizes education ties, security cooperation with KSA during Riyadh visit

RIYADH: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Riyadh on Wednesday, where he commended Saudi Arabia’s strides in higher education and explored opportunities for future collaboration between the two countries.

Naqvi also engaged with officials at the Saudi Directorate of Passports to discuss advancements in passport systems, according to Radio Pakistan.

This visit comes as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia continue to strengthen their bilateral relations, having recently signed over 30 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreements valued at $2.8 billion. These agreements cover a wide range of sectors, including industry, agriculture, information technology, and energy.

During his time at the King Fahd Security College (KFSC) in Riyadh, Naqvi met with Dr. Ali Al Duaij, the Director General of the institution. They discussed the possibility of organizing joint study tours and specialized training programs for students and professionals from both nations.

Naqvi toured various college departments, including the Forensic Science Institute, and expressed his admiration for the high standard of education. He particularly praised the college’s Master’s programs in artificial intelligence, leadership management, and security studies, which are offered alongside scholarships to international students.

Naqvi also acknowledged the college’s five-year strategic plan, describing it as an excellent fit for modern educational needs. In a related development, Saudi Arabia had previously announced plans to increase scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students, as well as establish an exchange program for faculty members focused on research related to the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In addition to his visit to the college, Naqvi toured the Saudi Directorate of Passports, where he was welcomed by Dr. Saleh Al Murabba, the Acting Director General.

During this visit, he reviewed the technological systems used for passport issuance and security, discussing methods to simplify the process, reduce the potential for fraud, and implement e-gates. Naqvi proposed that Pakistan could benefit from Saudi Arabia’s experience and potentially set up a similar call center model in Pakistan to help tackle passport fraud.

The Minister’s visit also included a productive meeting with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, where both sides agreed to further enhance security cooperation.

The strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been rooted in shared economic, military, and cultural interests, particularly in the Islamic context.

Naqvi’s trip follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Saudi Arabia earlier in the month, where he engaged in talks with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. During this visit, Saudi Arabia also agreed to extend a $3 billion deposit with Pakistan for an additional year to support the country’s economy.