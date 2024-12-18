Shiloh Jolie Makes Major Move Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Divorce

Shiloh Jolie, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has made a significant decision to move out of her mother’s home, marking a new chapter in her life amid her parents’ ongoing split. According to sources, Shiloh’s choice stems from her desire to pursue her passion for dance, a move that has left Angelina feeling a mix of pride and apprehension.

An insider shared, “It’s all happening so quickly. One by one, her kids are moving out, and while it’s a natural part of life, it’s still hard for Angelina to come to terms with.” Shiloh’s decision to live with friends while studying dance, rather than on a traditional university campus, has been particularly nerve-racking for her mother.

The Academy Award-winning actress is reportedly proud of Shiloh’s independence and determination to follow her dreams but finds the idea of her daughter venturing out on her own unsettling. “Shiloh is such a free spirit, and while Angelina supports her, the thought of her being out in the world without the protections of a dorm or campus environment terrifies her,” the source added.

Shiloh, who has been honing her dance skills for years, has expressed a deep passion for the art form, even working with prominent names in the industry. Her decision to move away reflects her commitment to forging her own path and pursuing her aspirations outside the conventional framework.

While this move represents a significant step toward independence for Shiloh, it also highlights Angelina’s evolving role as her children grow up and leave home. Despite her concerns, the actress remains supportive of her daughter’s ambitions, viewing the move as a testament to Shiloh’s strength and determination.