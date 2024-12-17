John Mulaney Reveals Unusual Yet Heartwarming Gifts For Daughter Méi’s Milestone

Comedian John Mulaney shared the unique ways he celebrated his daughter Méi June’s 3-month birthday, revealing gifts that were both simple and special. While attending the opening of his show ALL IN: Comedy About Love on December 16, Mulaney, 42, told PEOPLE that a piece of crinkly black-and-white paper, perfect for a 3-month-old’s vision, became an unexpected hit.

“She was playing with it herself,” Mulaney said, describing the sweet father-daughter bonding moment. The comedian also shared his joy at spending time with Méi, recalling, “I got home from the show last night at about 11 p.m. … and [with] a 3-month-old, she’s up.” He added humorously, “We put a bow on her head. She had no choice.”

The highlight, however, was Mulaney’s gift of time with actor Richard Kind, who made a playful appearance in a recent Instagram photo holding Méi. Mulaney captioned the post, “Happy three month birthday my little plum. I got you Richard Kind as a gift.” Wife Olivia Munn chimed in with a joke about Kind’s Broadway success, teasing, “One of these two people is on Broadway right now with John.”

Munn, 43, also shared glimpses of their family life on Instagram, celebrating the last three months with their daughter. Clips showed tender moments, including Munn cuddling with Méi by the fireplace and Malcolm Hiệp, the couple’s 3-year-old son, bonding with his baby sister. The family photos featured holiday cheer, with Malcolm and Méi sharing adorable moments by the Christmas tree.

The Newsroom star lovingly praised Mulaney’s Broadway milestone, writing, “So proud of this Broadway baby,” alongside photos of her and Méi getting ready together for the premiere. As the couple enjoys family life and professional success, Mulaney and Munn continue to delight fans with their heartwarming updates.