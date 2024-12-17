Kate Middleton Very Publicly Snubs Prince Andrew Amid Chinese Spy Scandal

Kate Middleton has made her position on Prince Andrew clear by reportedly rejecting suggestions to invite him to her annual carol service. According to Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle, this marks the second consecutive year that the Duke of York has been excluded from the event.

“The King has done his best to bring Andrew back into the family fold and insists he is given due status,” Hardcastle noted. “But William and Kate aren’t sharing the love.” Sources revealed that despite being a family-focused event attended by 22 members of the extended royal family, there was “no space for Uncle Andy.”

The snub comes as Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny over his alleged ties to a Chinese businessman accused of espionage. While King Charles reportedly aims to maintain unity within the royal family, Kate and Prince William’s stance reflects a continued distancing from the embattled royal.

The carol service, organized annually by the Princess of Wales, serves as a high-profile family gathering in the lead-up to Christmas. Prince Andrew’s absence sends a clear message about his standing in the eyes of the future King and Queen.