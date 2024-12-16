Dialogue, imperative to end misconceptions, build positive image of country: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and

Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that dialogue was the sole option for moving forward in order to project and promote a positive perception, and dispel specific misconceptions about the country.

There was no problem in the world that could not be solved without dialogue, he said while delivering a speech at the Institute of Regional Studies “Dialogue on diversity: Leveraging Pakistan’s Cultural Diversity to Foster Peace Within and Across Borders”.

“Dialogue is the key to every problem. Dialogue has solution in everything”, he added.

He said those who propagated violence and intolerance were not friends adding there was definitely a need to discern between friend and foe.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote cultural diversity and harmony in the country. “When we talk about our diversity here in Pakistan and the diverse people that coexist in Pakistan, I think we need to bring in an air of positivity. And as the government, we are totally committed towards this cause”, he added.

Pakistani nation was most misunderstood nation and there were specific misconceptions about the country, he remarked. He said Pakistan was totally a different country, in contrast with what the western media had been portraying.

“We are a peaceful people, we are a peace-loving people,” he said and added that efforts were being made to revive the soft and positive image of Pakistan in the world by dispelling the wrong perceptions.

He said Pakistanis were friendly people and their hospitality was known the world over. He said, “when people leave Pakistan, they yearn the hospitality, extended by Pakistanis during their stay in the country.

“That’s what we have learned over the generations and over the period of time that hospitality is our hallmark.”

The minister said that as far as peaceful coexistence was concerned, even in international relations, Pakistan had been very consistent in this regard. He said Pakistan had been a good ally and it had never parted away with anyone until and unless done by other side.

He said as a nation, Pakistanis needed to put across the message of tolerance, peace, and

harmony through their culture. He said there was a need to open up to the world and inform the world about indigenous people in real perspective.

He said one of the oldest UNESCO World Heritage Sites known as the Mount of the Dead or Mohenjo-Daro in Sindhi dates back to 2500 BC.

“In Pakistan, we not only are home to all these historical sites including the Gandhara civilization, we are also home to one of the world's oldest Buddhist sites that

you can come across and you can find them in the surroundings of Islamabad.”

“If you start exploring Islamabad and go towards the Shah Allah Ditta Caves or you go towards Margalla Hills, you can find Buddhist stupa there which actually highlight the richness of our culture and tradition”, he remarked.

“Starting from the indigenous people of Gilgit-Baltistan, high up in the north, going to the Thar deserts down south. We have been blessed with a landscape which has all seasons, which has all terrains. The only problem with us is, as I mentioned, the misconception about us”, he added.

He said that steps were being taken towards building a positive image of Pakistan by inviting the world to come to Pakistan.

“We have seen an increase in the number of tourists that come to Pakistan, especially up north.” The minister said that the people who come to Pakistan, they leave with cherish memories, they leave with fond memories and their perception about Pakistan takes a 180 degree turn from what they believed and what they believe afterward.”

Attaullah Tarar said that he represented 70,000 Christian voters and every Sunday he attended a mass with them and discussed their issues as dialogue was key to resolution of the problems. He said he often told not only government officials but people from the private sector to be ambassadors of Pakistan, to carry a good message of the country.

“We have so many diverse cultures, so many diverse languages, so many diverse backgrounds and so many indigenous people that still exist in Pakistan”.

The minister said that government was trying its best to revive the dying arts the indigenous people of Pakistan practice. The minister expressed his gratitude to all the partners, especially the Aga Khan Development Network, which has done wonderful work for the indigenous people in all these areas.

He said wherever he had gone the world over, he had seen immense respect for Pakistan.

He said the emphasis needed to be on portraying and amplifying this message in the polarized environment.

When it comes to national interest, when it comes to the culture of the country, when it comes to portraying the soft image of the country, all could come to common grounds.

Tarar said he would like to give a message to the people of the world that Pakistan was a peaceful place.

“Pakistan is a beautiful place and if you come to Pakistan, you will witness that how misperceived and how misunderstood we are the world over.”

He said an all-out effort was being made in order to promote not only Pakistan's diversity, but harmony within and outside Pakistan.

“To give a positive message and to tell the world that, you know, we have such good stories to tell”, he remarked. He said that there was need to do more for heritage sites.

After the 18th Amendment, a lot of these heritage sites have gone to the provinces and he as the Minister for Culture and National Heritage, had formed a task force for coordination with the provinces.