Faisal Vawda outlines democratic path for resolving PTI dialogue issues

LAHORE: Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday stressed that addressing the political situation surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will require a democratic approach, underscoring the need for continued discussions in order to resolve the ongoing issues.

In a social media post on “X,” Vawda expressed hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would meet soon to discuss the political challenges facing the country. He also pointed out that the situation surrounding Maulana Fazlur Rehman would likely be settled in the near future.

Vawda highlighted that talks concerning the political roles of parties like the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Peoples Party (BAP) were also on the agenda and would soon be addressed. He emphasized the importance of these discussions for ensuring the country moves forward within its democratic framework.

“I am optimistic that my efforts will not be in vain,” said Vawda. “Political parties must act responsibly, and through ongoing dialogue, we will resolve these matters,” he added, showing confidence that these issues would be dealt with through mutual dialogue.

Previously, Vawda also suggested that PTI’s planned civil disobedience movement might be postponed. He speculated that the political discourse surrounding the martyrs’ issue could serve as a reason to delay such actions. In an interview with a local TV channel, Vawda mentioned that PTI seemed focused on safeguarding General (retd) Faiz Hameed, who was the corps commander in Peshawar during the May 9 unrest.

“PTI is doing everything in its power to protect Faiz Hameed,” Vawda asserted. “If he is cleared, others will also be protected.”

Vawda further noted that the army would likely issue a charge sheet against individuals responsible for the violent events of May 9 after reviewing the available evidence. He mentioned that audio recordings and messages were emerging, showing PTI leader Imran Khan’s possible involvement in the incidents.

“The only PTI figure not under Faiz Hameed’s control is its founder,” Vawda pointed out.

In his statement, Vawda also voiced concerns about the proposed madrasah registration bill, suggesting that a resolution would be found in the coming week. He warned that if the events of May 9 were fully recognized, it would be difficult to brush aside the matter entirely.

The senator also touched upon the ongoing investigations into the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif and the assassination attempt on Imran Khan. He reiterated that trustworthy individuals were likely involved in Khan’s assassination attempt and criticized those distancing themselves from PTI’s image. Vawda called for full accountability for the events of May 9, asserting the importance of addressing these issues openly.