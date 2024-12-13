Meghan Markle Finds New Reason To Be Jealous Of Kate Middleton

It appears Meghan Markle may once again find herself in Kate Middleton’s shadow as the Princess of Wales is shortlisted for a prestigious honor. According to reports, Kate is among the nominees for TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year, a list that includes high-profile figures like Kamala Harris, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Yulia Navalnaya.

The nomination caps a challenging year for Kate, who publicly battled cancer before making a gradual return to royal duties. Her resilience and ongoing contributions to public life have earned her widespread praise, potentially placing her alongside past TIME honorees.

For Meghan, however, the news may sting, as the Duchess of Sussex has long been vocal about her desire to make a global impact. Despite efforts to establish herself as a philanthropist and advocate, Meghan has faced criticism for her and Prince Harry’s highly publicized projects and ongoing rumors about the state of their marriage.

Observers have speculated about how Meghan might feel about Kate’s recognition, with some suggesting the Duchess may regret stepping away from royal duties. Others argue that her focus on U.S.-based initiatives has yet to yield the same level of influence or acclaim as her sister-in-law’s work within the royal framework.

Kate’s nomination underscores the enduring spotlight on the Princess of Wales, who has consistently garnered attention for her public appearances and charity work, even during a difficult personal year. Meanwhile, Meghan continues to navigate challenges in building her brand and shifting public perception.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the TIME shortlist, but Kate’s inclusion highlights her status as one of the most influential figures of the year—a recognition that once again places her in a league Meghan is striving to join.