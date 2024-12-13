Prince Harry No Longer Has Any Place In Monarchy

Prince Harry has been labeled as having no future within the British monarchy, according to commentators in a newly released German documentary, Harry – The Lost Prince. Directed by Ulrike Grunewald, the film delves into Harry’s post-Megxit life in California with Meghan Markle and examines the fallout from their controversial departure from royal duties.

The documentary highlights how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attempt to rebrand themselves as global philanthropists and advocates has largely fallen flat. Grunewald notes, “They present themselves as people who want to save the world, but the results do not match their promises.”

Critics in the film argue that the couple’s initiatives lack substance, citing examples of their expensive couture outfits juxtaposed against visits to impoverished regions like Nigeria and Colombia. The Sussexes’ attempts at emulating royal tours have been labeled “faux” and criticized as out of touch.

The couple, who relocated to California in 2020 with the help of filmmaker Tyler Perry, have faced increasing scrutiny for their ventures. Their Spotify podcast deal ended in failure, with the company’s executive labeling them “grifters,” and they were recently called “the biggest losers” of the year by The Hollywood Reporter.

Grunewald also points out that the Sussexes’ reliance on royal revelations to maintain public interest could further harm their reputation. “Revealing new scandals about the royal family for public interest … could be disastrous for their reputation and any chance of reconciliation,” she warns.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s strained ties with the monarchy have been well-documented. The couple’s departure led to their financial independence, which included losing Harry’s royal allowance, a point he raised in interviews. Their public criticism of the royal family, including allegations of mistreatment, has only widened the rift.

The documentary raises questions about whether the couple can ever regain a place within the royal institution. Grunewald suggests that their actions thus far have made a return unlikely.

The future of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the monarchy remains uncertain. As the documentary concludes, their current status as “outsiders” in both the UK and Hollywood underscores the challenges they face in redefining their legacy.