Shoaib Shaheen claims police using mobile phone checks to profile PTI supporters

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer and PTI leader, Shoaib Shaheen, has alleged that Islamabad police have been conducting random checks of citizens’ mobile phones in an attempt to identify and target supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He described this practice as a “highly dangerous act” and condemned it, warning of its potential to destabilize the country.

This accusation arises amid ongoing tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur recently accused the police of ethnic profiling, specifically targeting Pakhtuns. Gandapur addressed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding these concerns in an official letter.

As of November 28, over 1,400 people were arrested by police in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during a crackdown following PTI protests. The protests had been planned in the capital but were dispersed after party leaders retreated in the early hours of November 27.

The protests, which lasted three days, led to the deaths of at least four security personnel, including a policeman and three Rangers officials. PTI claims that 12 of its supporters were killed by police gunfire, a claim the government has consistently denied.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court, Shaheen elaborated on the allegations, claiming that police were identifying suspects based on their CNICs and ethnicity, specifically those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further stated that mobile phones were being checked, and if any media or messages linked to Imran Khan were found, individuals were arrested.

Shaheen also expressed concern that even family members visiting detainees were being detained by authorities, calling it “a conspiracy to break Pakistan.” He warned that such actions could deepen divisions and recalled how similar tactics contributed to the unrest in East Pakistan, leading to tragic consequences.

The senior lawyer further emphasized the need to respect the justice system and protect the constitutional rights of citizens, criticizing the government for undermining the law with amendments like the 26th Amendment.

In response, an Islamabad police spokesperson denied the allegations of mobile phone checks, stating that the checkpoints set up in the city were part of routine security procedures. However, reports from two Dawn correspondents contradicted this statement, with one describing mobile phone checks at a checkpoint on the Islamabad Expressway, where motorcycle riders were stopped for security screenings.

Details about police procedures during arrests were provided by Attock District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul Khan, who confirmed that mobile phones were checked during a four-step verification process to identify those involved in the violence at the PTI protest. While the DPO stated that mobile phones were essential in linking suspects to criminal activities, he did not clarify whether a court order was obtained before the checks.

Allegations of ethnic profiling, especially against Pakhtuns, have been widespread, and some have likened the situation to discriminatory practices. Former PTI media member Azhar Leghari also accused the police of unfairly targeting Pashtuns, citing random stops based on their ethnicity and mobile phone searches.

Legal experts have weighed in on the situation, calling the police’s actions a violation of citizens’ constitutional rights. Nighat Dad, a rights activist, stated that such searches breached fundamental privacy protections under the Constitution, specifically Article 14, which safeguards individual dignity and privacy.

According to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) of 2016, such mobile phone checks must be conducted with prior legal authorization, typically a court warrant. Dad emphasized that the law requires proper procedure to be followed in digital searches, and without court involvement, the actions are illegal.

Lawyer Ayman Zafar also criticized the police’s conduct, pointing out that mobile phone searches without legal authorization represent a serious breach of the Constitution and could set a dangerous precedent for future abuses of power.

Several legal professionals and rights activists have echoed similar concerns, emphasizing the importance of following due process and ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights. They assert that actions like these not only violate privacy but also undermine public trust in the rule of law and constitutional protections.

Advocate Abdul Moiz Jaferii described the police’s behavior as “state-sponsored thuggery” and denounced it as a deliberate attempt to control the population rather than protect them. Barrister Rida Hosain also called the police’s actions unlawful, stressing that the Constitution requires judicial authorization for such searches.

In the wake of these allegations, rights advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir also took to social media, urging citizens to refuse any mobile phone checks by police, asserting that they were illegal and without merit.