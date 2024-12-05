PTI berates govt for targeting Pakhtuns supporting Khan

Imran Khan is symbol of national unity, integrity, says PTI Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounced the unrepresentative government’s courtiers for targeting people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and “spitting venom against Pakhtuns” due to their unwavering support for PTI and its founder, Imran Khan.

PTI Spokesperson stated that the frustration of the power usurpers was understandable because KP had historically been the graveyard of the politics of touts and puppets.

Reacting to Uzma Bokhari’s outbursts, PTI spokesperson fired back, stating that the mandate-thief government’s spokesperson lacked understanding of national affairs; hence she gave such nonsensical statement.

He emphasized that the people of KP’s unwavering love for Imran Khan has rattled the courtiers of Jati Umra, prompting the Punjab government to launch a malicious propaganda campaign against the Pakhtuns.

However, PTI Spokesperson stressed that these ministers were oblivious to the gravity of the situation, as Imran Khan was a symbol of national unity, enjoying equal popularity in KP, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, AJK, and GB.

He underscored that the party’s politics revolved around fostering national unity and solidarity, steadfastly rejecting the divisive politics of ethnicity, language, and sectarianism. PTI Spokesperson noted that the people had resoundingly rejected other parties’ attempts to sow discord and division.

He also issued a stern warning, stating that the pirates who had taken shelter in Punjab would soon face the wrath of the people, asserting that the people of Punjab would rise up against this government, marking the beginning of the end for those who have exploited the province for their own gain.