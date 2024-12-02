Entertainment

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Face Major Setback As Hollywood Snubs Royals

By Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing mounting challenges in Hollywood as their entertainment ventures struggle to gain traction. According to The Times, rumors suggest that industry power players who once supported the Sussexes are no longer taking Meghan’s calls, signaling a decline in their standing.

Entertainment correspondent Paula Froelich remarked, “This is what happens when you haven’t actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance. People in LA roll their eyes at them.” This cooling sentiment follows a quiet year for the couple, with no major content releases or new projects since their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Reports also claim that Netflix, the Sussexes’ biggest backer, is unlikely to renew their lucrative contract, which reportedly earned them $100 million. The couple has already parted ways with Spotify after one executive controversially labeled them “f***ing grifters.”

Upcoming projects, including Harry’s polo series and Meghan’s rumored cooking show, aim to showcase a lighter side of the couple but face scrutiny. Critics argue these ventures could undermine the Sussexes’ previously stated mission to create “content that informs but also gives hope.”

The couple’s reputation has also taken hits from insider accounts detailing Meghan’s alleged difficult behavior. Former and current staffers have painted an unflattering picture of her leadership style, with some labeling her “relentless” and “a dictator in high heels.”

January 8 will mark the five-year anniversary of “Megxit,” the couple’s exit from royal duties, a period that has seen highs like their initial deals with streaming giants and lows like persistent industry skepticism. As 2025 looms, Harry and Meghan face mounting pressure to prove their worth in the entertainment world and maintain their brand’s relevance.

