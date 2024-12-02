Meghan Markle’s ‘Months-Long’ Mystery Finally Explained: Not What You Would Think

After a quiet year, Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing up for a significant return to the public eye in 2025. According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex has been working behind the scenes on the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard (ARO), which will debut alongside her new Netflix series focused on “cooking, gardening, and entertaining.”

An industry insider revealed that both the brand and the show are slated for release within the same timeline in the New Year, marking a major step forward after a quiet start for ARO. The brand, which was first teased earlier this year, initially focused on homewares and lifestyle goods such as oils, jams, and fragrances, but momentum appeared to stall following its introduction.

Despite rumors of internal difficulties, including Meghan’s struggle to find staff that matched her vision, sources close to the duchess have pushed back, insisting that she is still firmly in charge. “She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest,” the insider said, adding that Meghan is the CEO of ARO, refuting claims about leadership issues.

However, trademark issues have caused delays, with Meghan requesting extensions from the US Patent and Trademark Office, after her brand’s name faced opposition from a rival luxury food company. Sources claim these setbacks are typical and expected in the trademark process.

As Meghan prepares for her big comeback, rumors about her marriage to Prince Harry have also emerged, largely fueled by their separate professional paths. While Meghan will attend the Paley Honors Fall Gala solo, Harry will be in New York for the DealBook Conference. A source close to the couple dismissed claims of marital discord, explaining that their solo appearances reflect the normal balance of their professional and personal lives, especially as they raise two young children.