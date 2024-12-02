Local Govt Act paves way for Punjab’s local bodies elections next year

LAHORE: Local bodies’ elections will be held in Punjab next year after the provincial Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday approved the Local Government Act.

The Act will now be presented at the provincial cabinet meeting, and then it will be forwarded to the provincial assembly.

Its approval from the assembly will eventually pave the way for the polls.

It may be recalled that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had reinstated the local bodies in Punjab on May 24 earlier this year.

It was said in a statement that the local bodies elections in the province were expected to be held in 2025, noting that the purpose of the local bodies elections was to strengthen the organisational structure of the party, adding that the party had commenced preparations for the polls.

“The PML-N leadership is willing to make some changes with regards to the local bodies before the elections,” the party spokesperson observed, adding that PML-N being a “real people’s democratic party” was a torch bearer for the reinstatement of the local bodies.

He said the previous local bodies were also conducted by the PML-N in 2015.