NATIONAL

Former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui appointed NIRC chairman

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Monday was appointed as the chairman of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC).

The notification of Siddiqui’s appointment was issued after the approval by the federal cabinet. The former judge has been picked as the chairman for three years.

The development comes months after President Asif Ali Zardari gave his nod to issue a retirement notification to the former IHC judge in light of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Siddiqui was sacked by former president Arif Alvi as judge of the IHC on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SCJ) in October 2018.

However, in March this year, the top court declared the removal of Justice Siddiqui illegal, directing that he may now be considered as a retired judge.

The decision was announced by a five-member bench of the apex court headed by then chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Fazi Isa in a 23-page judgment.

The bench noted that the SJC proceeded against Justice Siddiqui on the “assumption that the truth or falseness of the allegations levelled” by the former judge was “irrelevant”.

The SJC had moved against the judge over a controversial speech before the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.

Justice Siddiqui in his speech had blamed the higher judiciary for the country’s “deplorable” state of affairs.

Previous article
Local Govt Act paves way for Punjab’s local bodies elections next year
Next article
Inflation numbers should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editorials

Inflation numbers should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt

Pakistan’s inflation rate fell to 4.9% in November, the lowest in over six years, marking a rare moment of economic reprieve after a relentless...

Local Govt Act paves way for Punjab’s local bodies elections next year

KP govt rejects Tarar’s claim of Murad Saeed’s ‘presence’ at CM’s House Peshawar 

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking uniform jail privileges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.