Inflation numbers should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt

Pakistan’s inflation rate fell to 4.9% in November, the lowest in over six years, marking a rare moment of economic reprieve after a relentless inflationary spiral that peaked at a staggering 38% last year. This milestone, heralded as a success by policymakers, offers a glimmer of hope. However, for millions of Pakistanis grappling with surging living costs, this statistical improvement feels detached from their lived reality.

The numbers paint an encouraging macroeconomic picture. Inflation has steadily eased, averaging 7.88% in the first five months of the fiscal year, compared to a punishing 28.62% in the same period last year. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s cautious approach to monetary easing, keeping the policy rate at 15%, has likely contributed to this moderation. Yet, behind the scenes of policy success lies a tale of socioeconomic strain.

The stark contrast between urban and rural inflation data underscores the challenges ahead. Prices of essential food items like pulses, besan, and milk powder have skyrocketed, registering increases of up to 72% year-on-year in urban areas and 69% in rural regions. Non-food essentials, including motor vehicle taxes and education, have also seen disproportionate hikes. Even as inflation ebbs, it has left a deeply entrenched cost-of-living crisis in its wake, with vulnerable populations bearing the brunt.

Month-on-month inflation trends reveal a troubling persistence in price volatility. Items such as tomatoes, eggs, and woolen garments witnessed sharp increases in November, a grim reminder that easing inflation does not equate to stable prices. For many households, the reality is that essentials have become unaffordable, forcing difficult choices and eroding quality of life.

The economic malaise stems from more than inflation alone. Structural vulnerabilities, including a chronic balance-of-payments crisis, political instability, and insufficient industrial productivity, have undermined Pakistan’s economic resilience. While the government’s focus on achieving a medium-term inflation target of 5-7% by September 2025 is commendable, a broader strategy is imperative. Economic stability must extend beyond macroeconomic indicators to address microeconomic realities, ensuring that relief is felt in household budgets.

The upcoming meeting of the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee on December 16 will be a pivotal moment. Policymakers must balance inflation control with the need to stimulate growth in a stagnating economy. Aggressive monetary easing could jeopardize recent gains in inflation control, but maintaining high-interest rates risks stifling economic recovery.

Pakistan stands at a crossroads. Easing inflation provides an opportunity to pivot toward inclusive economic reforms that prioritize job creation, wage growth, and the accessibility of basic commodities. Fiscal prudence, coupled with targeted subsidies and social safety nets, can help mitigate the impact of economic hardship on vulnerable groups.

Ultimately, the decline in inflation is a promising sign, but it is not a panacea. For Pakistanis struggling to make ends meet, the headlines about record-low inflation offer little solace. Policymakers must leverage this moment of respite to enact long-term reforms, bridging the gap between economic indicators and everyday realities. Without this, the current relief will remain a fleeting mirage in the broader desert of economic despair.