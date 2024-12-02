Eddie Murphy shares joy over Latest Engagement News: ‘Couldn’t be more excited’

Eddie Murphy is over the moon with joy as his son Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, daughter of Martin Lawrence, announce their engagement. The couple shared their special moment on Instagram, posting a heartwarming video of Eric’s romantic proposal, which took place in a candlelit room decorated with white rose petals and flowers.

The couple, who have been dating for three years, wrote in their joint post: “11.27.2024. We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.” Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments with congratulations.

Eric’s father, Eddie, who has praised Jasmin as a perfect match, even joked about the possibility of a “funny baby” during a recent interview. Both families, longtime friends, are thrilled about their children’s future together, with Martin Lawrence also expressing his excitement.