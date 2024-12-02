King Charles Avoids Rift With Prince William Over Harry

Prince William, who remained in headlines for his stance on Prince Harry throughout the year, is said to be changing his mind about his younger brother.

The Duke of Sussex left his royal relatives hurt with his shocking claims in his interviews and memoir Spare after saying goodbye to the royal jobs in 2020.

The Prince of Wales was accused of ‘holding back’ King Charles over Harry’s reunion. Now, it seems that Will has decides to give Harry another chance to prove his loyalty to the Firm.

The Prince and Princess of Wales raise hop of reconciliation with the Sussex as they publicly celebrated the Duke’s milestone 40th birthday in September.

It’s all because of Princess Kate and King Charles as they are making efforts behind the scene to bring two brothers closer again.

Princess Catherine and her husband William, who are still hurt with Harry’s stunt, have reportedly decided to give in to King Charles’ desire to stay united as the 76-year-old monarch is longing to see his son with him but he is unwilling to upset his heir too.

“If anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich previously told Fox Digital News.

The commentator added: “[He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry.”

Fordwich also shared a bitter truth about two royals’ relationship, saying after his late ‘hardliner’ grandfather Prince Philip, William is the “most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions.”

“In this capacity, it’s widely known within the family that William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way,” she said.

Now, the relationship seems to take surprising turn as the royal family’s rift with the Sussex is on the mend.

However, some members of the royal family and courtiers are still urging the monarch to cut his youngest Harry son out of his will.