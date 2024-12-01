Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs3.72 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has announced an increase in petrol prices by Rs 3.72 per litre for the next 15 days.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry, the price of petrol has been raised to Rs 252.10 per litre, while high-speed diesel has seen an increase of Rs 3.29 per litre, bringing it to Rs 258.43.

Conversely, the price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs 0.62 per litre, now priced at Rs 164.98, and light diesel oil has decreased by Rs 0.48 per litre, lowering it to Rs 151.73.

The new prices are effective immediately and will remain in place for the next 15 days.

The government stated that these changes reflect global trends in oil prices. However, the move has elicited mixed reactions from consumers, already struggling with inflation and the rising cost of essential goods.

Further adjustments in petroleum prices are expected to depend on fluctuations in the international oil market and domestic economic conditions.