Fazl says govt has no justification to remain in power even for a single day

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday expressed concern over the use of ‘brute force’ against political workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Khanpur, he emphasized that banning any political party is not a viable solution, adding, “I am not a fortune-teller to predict how long the government will last, but it has no justification to remain in power even for a single day.”

Commenting on the possibility of the governor’s Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Maulana Rehman said that while the constitution provides for such a measure, the current circumstances are not conducive to its implementation.

Fazlur Rehman also criticised the possibility of foreign interference in Pakistan’s internal matters.

Referring to former US President Donald Trump, he remarked, “Trump will not make Pakistan’s decisions.

His involvement in facilitating the release of the PTI founder will be unacceptable.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also met with Mian Masood Ahmed, the custodian of Darbar-e-Aliya Deenpur Sharif.

On the release of PTI’s founding leader Imran Khan, he stated that the decision rests with the courts, stressing the importance of judicial independence in such matters.

JUI head reiterated that the government must resign, as it lacks the moral and political grounds to continue in power.