CM Gandapur urges Centre to deploy FC as14 more killed in Kurram clashes

Ali Amin directs security personnel to deal with those disrupting peace as they would with terrorists

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday urged the federal government to deploy Frontier Corps (FC) platoons in tribal areas to restore peace as 14 more people were killed and 27 others injured during clashes between rivals groups in Kurram district during the past 24 hours.

Speaking at a grand jirga held Kohat to discuss Kurram issue, Gandapur directed security personnel to deal with those disrupting peace as they would with terrorists. “Whoever disturbs the peace will face the same fate as terrorists,” he said.

He noted that the military, police, and local administration are working together for lasting stability. “All bunkers in the area must be dismantled without discrimination,” Gandapur added, highlighting the provincial government’s commitment to sustaining harmony.

Calling on local leaders to play their role in reducing animosity between factions, he said, “The local community should identify individuals causing unrest, and elders must work to end the atmosphere of hatred.”

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to collect heavy weaponry from residents and temporarily seize arms held by border communities.

“Those who raise weapons will be deemed terrorists. The fate of terrorists is hell,” he remarked.

He assured the jirga that funds would be prioritised for the dignified resettlement of temporarily displaced persons, with the provincial government committed to ensuring their return.

On the other hand, the situation continues to aggravate Kurram district as, according to police, sectarian clashes between local tribes has been continuing for the past 10 days. Mobile and internet services remained suspended across the district and educational institutions are closed.

Hospital sources said two more people were killed in fresh clashes on Saturday and three injured who were later referred to hospital.

During the past ten days, 124 people have been killed and 178 injured in the tribal sectarian clashes in the district.

Traffic has been suspended on the main highways and on Pak-Afghan Kharlachi border road.

On November 21, 52 people including women and children were killed in the firing incident on a convoy of passengers vehicle in Mandori Uacht area of Lower Kurram. After the attack on passenger vehicles, a series of firing and clashes started in different areas which still continue in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javidullah Mehsud claimed that negotiation process has started with the leaders of the warring parties. He hoped that peace talks were expected to make significant progress.

The DC said steps will be taken to open the traffic routes after the ceasefire.