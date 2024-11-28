PTI’s Yousafzai takes jibe at central leadership for failure to stand with protesters

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday expressed his frustration with the party’s central leadership, accusing them of failure to support protesters leading to disappointment among the workers.

While speaking to a private TV channel, Yousafzai questioned the absence of leadership during recent demonstrations, particularly when the party had announced protests in Islamabad. “Where was the leadership during the protests? They have disappointed us,” he said, expressing his concerns over the lack of communication and coordination.

The PTI leader also raised questions about the party’s strategy, particularly why the proposal for a protest in Sangjani was not accepted. “Why was the protest offer at Sangjani rejected? Why was D-Chowk chosen for the protests? These decisions need proper scrutiny,” he added.

He also pointed out that only Ali Amin Gandapur, alongside Bushra Bibi, seemed to be present for the protests, while other senior leaders were noticeably absent.

The lack of consultation, according to Yousafzai, had left the party without a clear direction or strategy.

The PTI’s internal divisions and the lack of a unified front have caused significant frustration among its members.

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran, and Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, have reportedly fled Islamabad and reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid a police operation targeting party protesters.

The crackdown began late Tuesday night near Islamabad’s Blue Area, where the two were reportedly last seen near Kulsoom Plaza.

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram has assured that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi are safe. However, he refrained from disclosing his sources for this information.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated efforts are underway to apprehend the two PTI figures.

“We are taking all necessary steps to detain them,” he said, without disclosing further details about the operation.