‘Not final call, but merely a missed call,’ Tarar ‘ridicules’ PTI’s ‘colossal failure’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday fired a broadside against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the party called off its protest, mocking “it was not the final call, but merely a missed call.”

“Such a colossal failure has become their fate as it was not the final call, but merely a missed call,” Attaullah Tarar stated while speaking at a press conference.

The minister’s remarks came after the Imran Khan-founded party announced a “temporary suspension” of its “do-or-die” protest following a midnight crackdown by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), which effectively dispersed the PTI workers who had gathered in the federal capital.

Furthermore, the former ruling party has claimed that eight of its workers were martyred in the protest.

Moreover, Tarar went on to share his observations about the “failed” protest, noting that he had personally travelled from D-Chowk to Eleventh Avenue, witnessing a scene of chaos.

“People here ran off, leaving behind their shoes and clothes,” he said.

He also claimed there was evidence that the PTI had planned to storm Parliament by entering the Red Zone.

“They had a clear plan, knowing exactly where they were coming from,” added the information minister.

Addressing PTI’s leadership, Tarar said, “Gandapur has fled from here for the second time,” while highlighting the disarray among party workers.

“They ran off in a state of complete disarray,” he commented. The federal minister also remarked on the difference in PTI’s earlier protests, recalling the 126-day-long sit-in when the party had the support of the establishment.

“Their earlier protest lasted because they had establishment’s backing,” he explained.

The minister further criticised the party’s haste, saying that in their rush, even the vehicles of the PTI leaders had collided. “They were in such a hurry that they crashed their own cars,” said Tarar.

He also expressed his party’s intent to avoid violence. “We did not want bloodshed or to see bodies fall,” he said.

Tarar also accused the PTI of playing a deceitful game. “They came here to free their leader, but they fled after getting their workers arrested,” he noted.

Pointing to PTI’s earlier track record, he reminded that the party had previously fled from Pakpattan and now again from Islamabad. He went on to warn that PTI would not dare attempt such a move again.

“After the 26th amendment and the damage caused in Parliament, they will not dare to try this again,” he said.

Tarar also suggested that the PTI had a hidden agenda behind the protests. “Their plan was to sabotage the visit of the President of Belarus and cause damage,” he claimed.

He pointed to what he described as crucial evidence, which he said was destroyed when a container was set on fire. “What were those pieces of evidence that were burned by setting the container on fire?” he questioned.

Speaking on the clear-up operation, he stated: “The roads are being cleared, and the way is being opened.” In a dramatic remark, he added: “It is reported that they fled through the route of Monal. If they encounter water on their way, may they drown.”

“There is no deal, no concession. We saw cowardice here.”

“Those who fled should be ashamed and drown in their shame,” he said while explaining that the container had been set on fire to destroy vital evidence.

‘Caused billions in damages’

In his late-night press conference at D-Chowk, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed the need for normalcy. Naqvi emphasised the urgency of reopening blocked roads.

“It is essential that all closed roads are immediately reopened,” he said, adding that schools would resume from tomorrow (Thursday), and mobile phone services would also be restored.

Expressing gratitude to the police and Rangers, Naqvi remarked: “I thank the brave personnel of the police and Rangers for their efforts.”

Reflecting on the recurring nature of such incidents, he questioned: “How many more times do we need to deal with situations like this?”

Referring to key figures, Naqvi highlighted that KP CM Gandapur and Bushra were on the run. “We had informed them twice to hold their rally in Sangjani,” he shared, noting that the citizens of Islamabad endured significant inconvenience over the past few days.

Naqvi revealed that an agreement had been reached, and the organisers had initially agreed to hold the rally in Sangjani. However, they later refused to follow the directives of their party’s founder and insisted on heading to D-Chowk instead.

“They resorted to threats and caused billions in damages,” said the federal minister, adding that attacks on media houses and other acts of vandalism would be thoroughly investigated, with CCTV footage aiding the process.

Commenting on speculation surrounding a meeting between Gandapur and the PTI founder, Naqvi clarified: “There is no confirmation of any meeting between Gandapur and the PTI founder yesterday.”