No entry for Afghan citizens without NOC from 2025: Naqvi

Afghanistan citizens without an NOC will be required to leave Islamabad after December 31: Interior minster

Dismisses claims about numerous fatalities, asking PTI to provide name of even one person who died

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced that from December 31, no Afghan nationals will be allowed to stay in Islamabad without a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Speaking to the media during a visit to the ongoing construction of an underpass at F-8, Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s stance on regulating foreign nationals in the capital.

“After December 31, anyone from Afghanistan without an NOC will be required to leave Islamabad,” Naqvi said, highlighting the government’s increased vigilance over foreign residents in the city.

Addressing the aftermath of the recent protests, Naqvi dismissed claims about numerous fatalities circulating on social media.

“There is a lot of noise about bodies in hospitals, but no one is giving specifics. I asked the protesters to provide the name of even one person who died. Their embarrassment is evident as they struggle to name anyone,” he said.

The Interior Minister emphasised that a comprehensive report on the protests would soon be submitted to the High Court.

Meanwhile, Islamabad appears to be returning to normal after the chaos caused by the protests. “The city is on track, with rapid progress on the F-9 road and underpass,” Naqvi added.

Following the visit, the Minister and Punjab Rangers DG, Major General Mohammad Atif bin Akram, toured PIMS Hospital to meet with security personnel injured during the protests.

The officials visited the injured officers from Rangers, FC, and the police, praising their bravery.

“You are the heroes of the nation,” Naqvi said, commending their courage in thwarting the violent protests. “We are proud of you for maintaining patience and composure in the face of adversity.”

The Minister also ensured that the injured personnel would receive the best possible medical treatment.

Over 900 PTI workers arrested in three days: IG Islamabad

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, announced on Wednesday that a total of 954 protesters have been arrested over the past three days, with 610 of those arrests occurring just on Tuesday.

The arrests were part of the law enforcement response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests in the capital.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, IGP Rizvi reported the seizure of more than 200 vehicles and 39 different types of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, 12-bore guns, and other firearms, from protesters during the demonstration.

“We have video evidence showing armed protesters advancing with masks on their faces,” Rizvi stated, highlighting the seriousness of the unrest.

Additionally, the IGP revealed that out of 71 individuals reported as injured during the protests, 52 were law enforcement personnel. He further explained that protesters had employed large fans to blow tear gas fumes back towards security forces, intensifying the confrontation.

He emphasised that all roads leading to and from Islamabad are open, and routine activities are continuing without disruption. “No one will be allowed to challenge the state’s authority,” he asserted.

While containers have been removed, patrolling and security checks will continue at key locations. “Outsiders will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad without security clearance,” Muhammad Ali Randhawa reiterated.

He also noted that protesters attacked journalists, prompting authorities to move the media from the area. “Fuel pumps were temporarily shut down due to concerns that they might be set on fire.”