King Charles Shakes Down Prince Andrew In Public

King Charles appears to have finally pulled the plug on supporting Prince Andrew’s lifestyle, as part of a ‘radical shakeup’.

Due to the cut funding its being reported that Prince Andrew will have to move into Frogmore Cottage, in order to afford the expenses that incur on a monthly and yearly.

However an insider made clear that, “If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue.”

Even Gareth Russell, a royal commentator, stepped forward to clear the air on the mysteries associated with his source of income

He said, “I don’t think it’s the case that [King Charles] doesn’t care where the money comes from.”

“They are restricted by legal matters, which is that they can’t really ask where the money is coming from.”

Hence the “radical shake-up” he noted in his conversation with GB News.

“Now this may mean, in the future, there’ll be a radical shake-up about how these sort of grace and favour Royal Estate contracts are drawn up, because it’s become quite clear that the Crown doesn’t have the authority over some of its own properties that it might have in an ideal world. So maybe we’ll see going forward that leases like the one that currently exists with Royal Lodge just won’t be issued again,” he also added before signing off.