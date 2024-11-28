Taylor Swift’s Billboard Ranking Leaves Her Fans In Shock

Taylor Swift’s fans have recently shared strong reaction after the singer is ranked No 2 on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list.

After the outlet posted a video on Instagram, the Swifties expressed their shock as Beyonce earned first position on the list and Taylor was the runner-up.

The decision had sparked anger on social media, with Taylor’s ardent fans took to the comment section to voice their opinion.

One fan argued, “Shame on You! Billboard! Taylor Swift is redefining the music industry, shattering records and transforming everything she touches. Yet you felt the need to undermine her achievements.”

“She deserved the top spot!! Are you kidding me?” said another fan.

A third user mentioned, “You got completely lost in the character. The first place is unique exclusively to Taylor Swift.”

A fourth user pointed out, “This is definitely rigged… Taylor deserved that number one.”

Another remarked, “Taylor has graduated from pop star to global cultural phenomenon. #2 is laughable.”

A fifth user added, “It’s baffling to see her at #2 instead of #1. No artist is above her in every metric in the music industry.”

Meanwhile, Taylor held the record for most Album of the Year Grammys and had been a dominant on the Billboard charts for over 15 years.

The singer’s Eras Tour reportedly became a cultural standard, setting her status as the world’s biggest music act.