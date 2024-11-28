Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Billboard Ranking Leaves Her Fans In Shock

By Agencies

Taylor Swift’s fans have recently shared strong reaction after the singer is ranked No 2 on Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list.

After the outlet posted a video on Instagram, the Swifties expressed their shock as Beyonce earned first position on the list and Taylor was the runner-up.

The decision had sparked anger on social media, with Taylor’s ardent fans took to the comment section to voice their opinion.

One fan argued, “Shame on You! Billboard! Taylor Swift is redefining the music industry, shattering records and transforming everything she touches. Yet you felt the need to undermine her achievements.”

“She deserved the top spot!! Are you kidding me?” said another fan.

Taylor Swifts Billboard ranking leaves her fans in shock

A third user mentioned, “You got completely lost in the character. The first place is unique exclusively to Taylor Swift.”

A fourth user pointed out, “This is definitely rigged… Taylor deserved that number one.”

Another remarked, “Taylor has graduated from pop star to global cultural phenomenon. #2 is laughable.”

A fifth user added, “It’s baffling to see her at #2 instead of #1. No artist is above her in every metric in the music industry.”

Meanwhile, Taylor held the record for most Album of the Year Grammys and had been a dominant on the Billboard charts for over 15 years.

The singer’s Eras Tour reportedly became a cultural standard, setting her status as the world’s biggest music act.

Previous article
Angelina Jolie Secures Major Win Against Brad Pitt in Legal Battle
Next article
King Charles Shakes Down Prince Andrew In Public
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles Shakes Down Prince Andrew In Public

King Charles appears to have finally pulled the plug on supporting Prince Andrew’s lifestyle, as part of a ‘radical shakeup’. Due to the cut funding...

Angelina Jolie Secures Major Win Against Brad Pitt in Legal Battle

Kate Middleton Moves To Tears After Receiving Sad News

Royal Family Releases Emotional Statement As Buckingham Palace Closes Its Doors

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.