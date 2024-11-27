Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Last Moments Finally Unveiled in Legal Documents

By Agencies

Liam Payne’s last moments have been finally unveiled in court documents issued by Argentinian authorities.

As reported by news outlet TMZ, the court documents while revealing the detail of late singer’s last day before he died indicated that Liam “had spent hours under the influence of drugs and alcohol”.

On October 15, a night before former One Direction star died, at 10 pm, Liam, as per the outlet, ordered four bottles of whiskey.

Then around 6:36 am the next day, the day the 31-year-old late singer died, he ordered another five bottles.

At 7 am, Liam, who was already dating Kate Cassidy, texted his friend, saying, “Dude I think I’m going to f**k a hooker.”

Around two and a half hours later, at 9:32 am, he again texted his friend asking about 6 grams of cocaine.

As per the documents, two s** workers arrived at Liam’s hotel around 11:30 am, who later told the investigators that Liam had asked them if they were carrying cocaine because he had run out.

The late singer around 2 pm was said to be texting one of the hotel employees, writing, “I’m gonna need another 7 grams for today”. (sic)

By 4 pm, the court documents stated, hotel staff had described Liam as “visibly drunk” with dilated pupils by 4 pm.

Before concluding, prosecutor named Andre Madea told the same publication that more people would be likely charged in the coming days, in connection with Liam’s death.

The former One Direction singer died on October 16, 2024 after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

