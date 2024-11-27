Prince Harry’s Pal Breaks Down ‘Dysfunction’ of Buckingham Palace Members

James Haskell, a former rugby player known for his affectionate relationship with both Prince Harry as well as Mike Tindall admitted that the Royal Family indeed is ‘dysfunctional’, but in the way ‘most are’.

His chat with the outlet had him quoted as saying, “I’ve spent time with the royals. Some aren’t as great as others.”

“They do amazing work—but they’re also a modern family that’s very dysfunctional.”

So “To those who want to get rid of the monarchy—once they’re gone, they’re gone.”

“There’s no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do,” he also noted before signing off.

For those unversed, Prince Harry has also been rather candid about what lies between those iron doors, and most of his admissions have been shared in Spare.

From details of family fights, to landing in the dog bowl, and also Queen Camilla’s rumored relationship with tabloids to rehabilitate her image, all was laid bare at the time its release.