Rob Gronkowski Calls Apple Stock His Best Investment Ever: Here’s How It Paid Off

Retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski has revealed that investing in Apple stock nearly a decade ago turned out to be the smartest financial move of his life. Speaking with Fortune, the former New England Patriots tight end shared how he took a chance on the tech giant in 2014 after receiving a tip from an unlikely source—a contractor building his Massachusetts home.

“The guy who built my house in Foxborough told me, ‘Hey, buy Apple stock. I’m telling you, that’s where it’s at,’” Gronkowski recalled. At the time, the football player had no experience in stocks but decided to trust the advice. “I was like, ‘Alright, let me do this,’ and I went big.”

Gronkowski instructed his financial adviser to invest $69,000 in Apple shares, making it his first foray into the stock market. The investment initially slipped his mind, but two and a half years later, he discovered its value had soared to $250,000. “I sold off a portion,” Gronkowski said, adding that the remaining shares are now worth over $600,000.

“It’s the best investment I’ve ever had in my life,” Gronkowski said. “All because of the investment I made in 2014, having no idea what I was doing but just listening to the man that built my house.”

Apple’s impressive performance has justified his faith in the stock. Over the past year, the company’s shares have risen by more than 23%, buoyed by the launch of new products like the iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and an updated iPad Mini. The tech giant has also incorporated artificial intelligence features into its devices, further solidifying its dominance in the market. Over the last five years, Apple’s stock has skyrocketed by over 251%, with its market capitalization currently around $3.5 trillion.

Gronkowski’s story highlights how even a casual tip can lead to financial success when paired with the right opportunity. It’s a testament to the potential of long-term investments in market-leading companies like Apple.