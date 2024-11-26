Robbie Williams Reflects on Family Illnesses and Emotional Journey in New Biopic

Robbie Williams, 50, is grappling with personal challenges as his mother battles dementia and his father copes with Parkinson’s disease. The pop star candidly discussed how these family illnesses have shifted his perspective, even as he explores his life story in the upcoming biopic Better Man.

“My mum’s got dementia, like my nan depicted in the film, and my dad’s got Parkinson’s and can’t get out of bed,” Robbie revealed. “So I’m in a different part of my life right now.” Despite the difficulties, Robbie acknowledges his father’s role in shaping his early career, introducing him to the showmanship of icons like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby.

Directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), Better Man features a unique twist: Robbie is depicted as a monkey, a creative choice meant to heighten the emotional impact. “We’re numb to human suffering on screen, but seeing an animal in pain triggers something deeper,” Gracey explained. Robbie added, “The monkey removes the distraction of judging an actor’s portrayal of me.”

The film delves into Robbie’s reflections on childhood trauma and its influence on his music. “We’re all survivors of childhood trauma, and you spend the second 20 years sorting out the first 20. My songs are autobiographical—it’s all about processing those events,” he said.

Robbie also addressed his past rivalry with Take That bandmate Gary Barlow, revealing their relationship has mostly healed after decades of tension. He shared a lighthearted moment about the biopic’s script, saying, “Gary called me and said, ‘I come off worse than Darth Vader.’ We tempered some parts, but it’s tough revisiting those moments from when I was 16 or 17.”

Despite the personal and professional challenges, Robbie sees the biopic as an opportunity to connect with audiences and reflect on his journey. “I know this will touch a lot of people. I sang my story, and now I’m showing it.”

As Robbie navigates the complexities of family, fame, and personal growth, Better Man promises to offer an unflinching and emotionally resonant portrayal of his life.