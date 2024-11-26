Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s ‘strange’ move to get Prince Harry’s attention sparks crtiticism

By Agencies

Meghan Markle stepped in to guide her husband, Prince Harry, at a public event last November after he appeared distracted, according to a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending the opening of the West Coast Warrior Fitness Programme at the U.S. Navy SEALs facility in San Diego.

While Meghan seemed fully engaged in the ceremony, Prince Harry appeared preoccupied.

In a subtle yet telling moment, she gently pulled him forward to ensure he didn’t miss the ribbon-cutting by Foundation CEO Robin King.

Afterward, the couple greeted the crowd and toured the facility, meeting veterans.

Despite Prince’s deep connection to military events, having served two tours in Afghanistan, it’s believed he may have been distracted due to personal matters, with reports suggesting he had been snubbed from his father, King Charles’s 75th birthday celebrations just days earlier.

According to The Mirror, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from King Charles’s 75th birthday party, which was held at Clarence House with the monarch’s closest friends and family in attendance.

Despite earlier reports suggesting the couple had been invited but chose not to attend, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson clarified to The Daily Mail that no invitation had ever been extended, calling the reports in The Sunday Times a miscommunication.

While the royal couple was missing from the celebration, King Charles spent his birthday fulfilling royal duties, including opening two Coronation Hub food banks, a gesture reflecting his ongoing commitment to public service.

Previous article
Robbie Williams Reflects on Family Illnesses and Emotional Journey in New Biopic
Next article
Shakira shares major reason behind giving away her purple car
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Robbie Williams Reflects on Family Illnesses and Emotional Journey in New...

Robbie Williams, 50, is grappling with personal challenges as his mother battles dementia and his father copes with Parkinson’s disease. The pop star candidly...

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti excite fans with engagement rumours

Prince William takes stern action to protect Kate Middleton, children

Dwayne Johnson Talks About Maui Transformation in Live-Action ‘Moana’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.