Meghan Markle’s ‘strange’ move to get Prince Harry’s attention sparks crtiticism

Meghan Markle stepped in to guide her husband, Prince Harry, at a public event last November after he appeared distracted, according to a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending the opening of the West Coast Warrior Fitness Programme at the U.S. Navy SEALs facility in San Diego.

While Meghan seemed fully engaged in the ceremony, Prince Harry appeared preoccupied.

In a subtle yet telling moment, she gently pulled him forward to ensure he didn’t miss the ribbon-cutting by Foundation CEO Robin King.

Afterward, the couple greeted the crowd and toured the facility, meeting veterans.

Despite Prince’s deep connection to military events, having served two tours in Afghanistan, it’s believed he may have been distracted due to personal matters, with reports suggesting he had been snubbed from his father, King Charles’s 75th birthday celebrations just days earlier.

According to The Mirror, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from King Charles’s 75th birthday party, which was held at Clarence House with the monarch’s closest friends and family in attendance.

Despite earlier reports suggesting the couple had been invited but chose not to attend, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson clarified to The Daily Mail that no invitation had ever been extended, calling the reports in The Sunday Times a miscommunication.

While the royal couple was missing from the celebration, King Charles spent his birthday fulfilling royal duties, including opening two Coronation Hub food banks, a gesture reflecting his ongoing commitment to public service.