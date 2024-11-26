Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti excite fans with engagement rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, have recently grabbed the attention of their fans with their engagement rumours.

The couple, who began dating in August 2023, might take their relationship to the next level through marriage.

According to Daily Mail, a celebrity gossip Instagram account named DeuxMoi, [known for sharing insider scoops], was questioned by a random fan during the Q&A session about the pair’s engagement.

The admin of the page responded, “Who opened their DeuxMoi Newsletter today.”

The interaction sparked a debate among fans, with many taking to their X accounts to express excitement and anticipation over the news.

However, others remained unconvinced, citing Leonardo’s long history of dating high-profile models and questioning whether he was ready to settle down.

One X user commented, “NAH MY DAWG FINALLY TIED DOWN???”

“Oh my god??? He’s making a lifelong commitment to someone over 25????” another fan sarcastically penned.

Notably, the couple’s engagement rumours emerged in August 2024, when the Italian model was photographed wearing a heart-shaped ring during their romantic Italian getaway.

A source close to the pair had previously shut down the speculation while conversing with TMZ, stating that Leonardo had not given Vittoria the ring.

No confirmation has been made by Leonardo and Vittoria about their rumoured engagement.