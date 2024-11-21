Pakistan needs to adopt sustainable practices of SDGs: Rana Tanveer Hussain

— Fatima Fertilizer partners with UNDP to pioneer SDG impact framework in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan needs to adopt sustainable practices of Special Development Goals (SDGs) as we can enhance agricultural productivity and address food security challenges for a brighter future.

Addressing the audiences at the launching a special report titled “SDGs Impact through Businesses: Sustainability Framework for Fatima Fertilizer”, the Minister said that this report is a testament to how businesses like Fatima Fertilizer can drive transformative change by aligning their operations with the UN’s SDGs.

Fatima Fertilizer has become the first private sector entity in Pakistan to collaborate with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in adopting the SDG Impact Framework.

The report details how the company has integrated the framework into its operations, focusing on eight critical areas aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event brought together government officials, private sector representatives, development sector leaders, and sustainability experts to celebrate Fatima Fertilizer’s progress in promoting sustainable agriculture, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Group, described the initiative as a benchmark for corporate sustainability. “This framework strengthens our commitment to sustainable development and serves as an example for other private sector entities to embrace sustainability,” she said.

Dr. Samuel Rizk, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan, praised Fatima Fertilizer for its leadership in aligning its business practices with global sustainability goals, saying, “This initiative demonstrates how businesses can achieve financial success while making meaningful contributions to society.”

Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer of Fatima Fertilizer, highlighted the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable development. “Our collaboration with UNDP reflects our dedication to Pakistan’s food security, women’s empowerment, environmental sustainability, and innovative agricultural practices. We aim to positively impact national and global development goals,” he said.

The report launch also underscored the collaborative efforts of both UNDP and Fatima Fertilizer to create a model sustainability framework that sets an example for other private sector organizations in Pakistan.