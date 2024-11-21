Opinion

Controlling stray dogs

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The growing population of stray dogs in cities like Islamabad and Rawalpindi is becoming a significant public health and safety issue. This issue not only creates safety hazards, as dogs often chase vehicles or approach pedestrians, but also poses serious health risks, especially the threat of rabies. Many people, particularly children and the elderly, have been bitten by stray dogs, resulting in cases of rabies, a potentially fatal disease.

The main reason for the increase in stray dogs is poor sanitation. Garbage is not collected properly, providing food for the dogs, which allows them to multiply quickly. Hotels, meat markets and poultry farms also contribute to this problem, as dead chickens are not disposed of properly, attracting more dogs.

To solve this problem, local authorities, health departments and the public must work together. Stray dog populations must be controlled, better sanitation must be ensured, and vaccines should be available in hospitals to protect people from rabies.

AZEEM HAKRO

ISLAMABAD

