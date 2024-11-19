Josh Brolin Credits Stepmom Barbra Streisand For Sobriety In Candid Interview

Brolin explained that Streisand’s candor became a guiding influence, shaping his perspective on sobriety and life. He shared how her words stuck with him, particularly her insistence that “alcoholics can’t drink wine because it’s bad for them.”
The actor also delved into his upbringing and personal struggles, which he documents in his upcoming memoir, From Under the Truck, set to release Tuesday, November 19. In the book, Brolin reflects on a family history of addiction and a life-changing moment when he decided to get sober after waking up hungover outside his house.
Brolin, the son of actor James Brolin and his late mother Jane, endured a turbulent childhood shaped by addiction and divorce. He credited these experiences, coupled with Streisand’s tough love, for leading him to the sober life he now embraces.
As he candidly told Stern, “I knew that was going to be the last time I drank,” marking a turning point in a journey that has redefined his personal and professional life.