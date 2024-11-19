Josh Brolin Credits Stepmom Barbra Streisand For Sobriety In Candid Interview

Josh Brolin has credited his stepmother, Barbra Streisand, with playing a crucial role in helping him achieve sobriety. The 56-year-old actor shared insights into their relationship during his Wednesday appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Brolin, who quit drinking in 2013, recalled a pivotal moment when Streisand firmly refused his request for wine, bluntly saying, “But aren’t you a drunk?” While reflecting on the moment, he praised Streisand’s directness and unwavering support, describing her approach as “a language that took me a while to learn.”

The Dune actor likened Streisand to a “typical Jewish mother,” noting how she often voiced her concerns about his well-being. He appreciated her honesty, even if it led to heated arguments over the years, saying, “She was very straightforward … and probably reminded me of a much more healthy version of my mother.”