Josh Brolin Credits Stepmom Barbra Streisand For Sobriety In Candid Interview

By Web Desk

Josh Brolin has credited his stepmother, Barbra Streisand, with playing a crucial role in helping him achieve sobriety. The 56-year-old actor shared insights into their relationship during his Wednesday appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Brolin, who quit drinking in 2013, recalled a pivotal moment when Streisand firmly refused his request for wine, bluntly saying, “But aren’t you a drunk?” While reflecting on the moment, he praised Streisand’s directness and unwavering support, describing her approach as “a language that took me a while to learn.”

The Dune actor likened Streisand to a “typical Jewish mother,” noting how she often voiced her concerns about his well-being. He appreciated her honesty, even if it led to heated arguments over the years, saying, “She was very straightforward … and probably reminded me of a much more healthy version of my mother.”

Brolin explained that Streisand’s candor became a guiding influence, shaping his perspective on sobriety and life. He shared how her words stuck with him, particularly her insistence that “alcoholics can’t drink wine because it’s bad for them.”

The actor also delved into his upbringing and personal struggles, which he documents in his upcoming memoir, From Under the Truck, set to release Tuesday, November 19. In the book, Brolin reflects on a family history of addiction and a life-changing moment when he decided to get sober after waking up hungover outside his house.

Brolin, the son of actor James Brolin and his late mother Jane, endured a turbulent childhood shaped by addiction and divorce. He credited these experiences, coupled with Streisand’s tough love, for leading him to the sober life he now embraces.

As he candidly told Stern, “I knew that was going to be the last time I drank,” marking a turning point in a journey that has redefined his personal and professional life.

