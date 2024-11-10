Jennifer Lopez’s Touching Interaction With Fan Wins Hearts | Video

Jennifer Lopez, 55, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show in London on November 7, 2024, to discuss her upcoming film Unstoppable, shifting focus to her career amid her divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck. The actress has been busy promoting the movie, which is set in London’s Square Mile business district.

Unstoppable, produced by Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon, tells the true story of athlete Judy Robles and her journey with her son, a one-legged athlete determined to overcome his limitations. Lopez plays Robles, portraying a mother’s dedication and strength as she supports her son’s aspirations. The film will debut in theaters on December 6, 2024, and will be available on Prime Video in January 2025.

The trailer, launched a week ago, has already generated excitement, with audiences looking forward to seeing Lopez take on a powerful, heartfelt role.