World

Jennifer Lopez’s Touching Interaction With Fan Wins Hearts | Video

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, 55, recently appeared on The Graham Norton Show in London on November 7, 2024, to discuss her upcoming film Unstoppable, shifting focus to her career amid her divorce proceedings with Ben Affleck. The actress has been busy promoting the movie, which is set in London’s Square Mile business district.

Unstoppable, produced by Affleck and his longtime friend Matt Damon, tells the true story of athlete Judy Robles and her journey with her son, a one-legged athlete determined to overcome his limitations. Lopez plays Robles, portraying a mother’s dedication and strength as she supports her son’s aspirations. The film will debut in theaters on December 6, 2024, and will be available on Prime Video in January 2025.

The trailer, launched a week ago, has already generated excitement, with audiences looking forward to seeing Lopez take on a powerful, heartfelt role.

Previous article
Kate Middleton Celebrates Remission with First Major Public Appearance Since Cancer Treatment
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

27 killed, 62 injured in Quetta Railway Station suicide bombing

Commissioner says ‘suicide attack’ primarily targeted law enforcement agencies This is war, we are not dealing with criminals: Naqvi Bugti appeals to nation...

Militants brought back by Imran behind subversive attacks’: Tarar

Providing all possible facilities to diplomatic community top priority: PM

COAS reaffirms nation’s resolve to eradicate menace of terrorism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.