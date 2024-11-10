Kate Middleton Celebrates Remission with First Major Public Appearance Since Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton attended the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, marking her first major public appearance since completing chemotherapy in September.

The Princess of Wales, 42, arrived with Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall, exuding confidence and style in a black coat dress and heels. Her outfit was accessorized with a Chanel clutch and Princess Diana’s iconic Collingwood pearl earrings, while Prince William complemented her look in a sharp blue suit.

Other royal family members, including King Charles III, Prince Edward with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Anne with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, were also present. Queen Camilla, however, was absent due to a chest infection, following her own canceled engagements throughout the week. King Charles, meanwhile, has also been candid about his ongoing health challenges.

On Remembrance Sunday, Middleton and the royal family will join a ceremony at The Cenotaph war memorial in London to honor those lost in conflict. Middleton has attended these annual November ceremonies every year since her 2011 marriage to William.

Middleton publicly shared her completion of chemotherapy on September 9, expressing relief after a long health battle. In a heartfelt social media post, she described the past nine months as “incredibly tough” but said her family’s support and resilience helped them through this uncertain journey.

Reflecting on her recovery, Middleton admitted that although chemotherapy is behind her, she faces a long road ahead and is determined to stay cancer-free. She expressed excitement to return to more public events, saying she now has a “renewed sense of hope and appreciation for life.”

Middleton resumed her royal duties shortly after her announcement. On September 17, she held a meeting with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood at Windsor Castle. A month later, she made a surprise appearance to meet rescue workers and families affected by a tragic knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in July.