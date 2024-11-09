Public health under threat as Lahore, Multan breathe in dangerous smog

LAHORE: The smog situation in Punjab has assume alarming proportions, with Lahore ranked second the global index of most polluted cities on Friday.

According to the report, Lahore city has risen to the top of Pakistan’s most polluted cities, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 748 recorded. Alongside the pollution, a wave of illnesses has affected the city, as over 129,000 citizens have suffered from smog-related health issues in just one month.

Across Punjab, 1.9 million cases of respiratory illnesses have been reported, with hospitals experiencing an influx as at least 5,000 individuals seek treatment daily for various ailments.

A report from Lahore indicates there has been no implementation of anti-smog measures, and residents are disregarding mask usage. However, Lahore Police have intensified their efforts to tackle environmental violators, registering 200 cases and arresting 212 individuals as part of an ongoing anti-smog campaign.

Eight people were arrested for burning fuel, tar, and carbon boards, 87 for construction materials, and 18 for crop residue. Additional arrests include 25 for burning tyres and plastic bags, 49 for factory violations, and 25 for waste burning.

Across different divisions of the city, multiple arrests have also been made, with City Division accounting for 57, Cantt for 75, and Model Town for 48 arrests.

According to CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the police have adopted a zero-tolerance approach and are utilising Safe City cameras to monitor pollution sources.

The city of River Ravi has also witnessed a continuous “anti-smog night operation” now entering its fifth week, resulting in the sealing of one pyrolysis plant and five factories.

Deputy Directors Waqar Ahmed and Kashan Ali led the operations, which included actions on Karol Ghatti, Turk Road, and Mahmood Booti, sealing plants and furnaces not equipped with scrubbers.

Meanwhile, Multan is also facing rising smog levels, ranking second in air pollution across Pakistan. The Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum of 33°C, with 94% humidity recorded. Dry weather is forecasted for the next 24 hours.

In Toba Tek Singh, visibility has been severely reduced due to heavy smog and fog, leading to motorways M-4 and M-3 closure. The shutdown has shifted traffic pressure onto GT Road. The city recorded an AQI of 252.

District Okara and surroundings are also experiencing heavy smog, impacting traffic and causing respiratory issues for asthma patients. Citizens report eye irritation and breathing difficulties, with heart, diabetes, and kidney patients also feeling the impact.

Medical experts have advised the people of Punjab to take precautions by wearing glasses and masks outdoors to avoid unnecessary travel.