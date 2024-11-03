NATIONAL

Students immerse in military life during Bahawalpur Garrison tour

By Staff Report

BAHAWALPUR: Students and faculty from various Bahawalpur educational institutions took part in a one-day visit to the Bahawalpur Garrison, where they gained firsthand experience of military life and operations.

The program offered an in-depth look into the Pakistan Army’s role in national defense, showcasing their operational readiness and training routines.

According to media reports, the delegation received briefings on the army’s contributions to national security and observed live demonstrations of tactical operations. Military personnel presented an assault course exercise and detailed tank maintenance procedures, allowing visitors an inside view of the technical and physical demands of military life.

Students were also introduced to military equipment, including guided tours of armored vehicles and tanks. The demonstrations included the construction of mobile ramps and various maintenance activities, providing a practical understanding of operational processes within the military.

Designed to foster civil-military relations, the visit allowed participants to observe daily military routines. Students expressed admiration for the army’s high standards of training and operational capability, appreciating the professionalism displayed throughout their experience.

