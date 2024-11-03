NATIONAL

HEC grants 200 scholarships to Sri Lankan students under Allama Iqbal programme

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has awarded 200 fully and partially funded scholarships to the sixth batch of Sri Lankan students under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Programme.

These new awardees join approximately 500 Sri Lankan students already studying in Pakistan’s top universities at the undergraduate, MS, and PhD levels.

A ceremony was held in Colombo to honor the newly selected scholarship recipients, organized by HEC in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission. The event featured General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defense Staff, as the chief guest, with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. (R) Faheem Ul Aziz, also in attendance, according to a press release.

Speaking on behalf of the HEC Chairman, Jehanzeb Khan, Project Director of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, congratulated the students and outlined the scholarship’s aims. He underscored the role of education in fostering regional economic stability and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

High Commissioner Faheem Ul Aziz highlighted the scholarships as a testament to the strong, brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He encouraged students to embrace the opportunity with determination, reminding them of their role as cultural ambassadors. “Engage with your peers, share your experiences, and serve as a bridge between our nations,” he advised, emphasizing the value of knowledge in navigating global challenges.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including business leaders, academics, government officials, and parents of the awardee students, reflecting broad support for this educational initiative.

