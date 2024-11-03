Patrick Mahomes Bounces Back: Chiefs QB Fully Ready for Next Game After Ankle Injury Scare

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reassured fans following his recent ankle injury sustained against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the injury late in the first half, Mahomes continued to play without missing a snap, underscoring his resilience. This week, he fully participated in practice with an ankle wrap, moving with agility and delivering precise throws, signaling he’s in peak form for Sunday’s game.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Mahomes’ commitment, calling him “a warrior” for his toughness. Mahomes himself has downplayed the injury, assuring fans he’s “good to go” and focused on the season. With a challenging schedule ahead, the Chiefs are optimistic about their playoff chances, with Mahomes’ quick recovery and strong presence fueling their momentum.