Prince Harry, Meghan thrown cruel insult as King takes strict action

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly received a brutal snub from the royal expert after King Charles made stern decision.

The monarch has officially cut off his brother Prince Andrew’s financial support as the Keeper of the Privy Purse is instructed to freeze the cash flow, per royal author Robert Hardman’s updated book.

Following the report, royal expert Hugo Vickers put the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the same line as the disgraced royal accused of serious allegations of sexual assault.

“The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King,” Vickers told The Sun. “Andrew has been pushed out of everything else and doesn’t undertake any royal duties.”

Vickers continued, “He doesn’t do anything with regiments or charities or take part in public life in any way at all.”

The royal author noted that Charles, despite having a strained relationship with Andrew was “not being vindictive” but was only taking a sensible decision.

“What he might well be doing is to try and divide what might be seen as money being spent on things, like security, [with] the money that comes to the Royal Family from various sources for the public duties that they do,” he explained.

“And since Andrew doesn’t do any public duties, a bit like Prince Harry, he’s not really entitled to anything from that source.”

Meanwhile, there is also speculation that Andrew may be kicked out of his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, the upkeep of which he reportedly cannot afford.

Andrew was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages over his questionable friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein and the allegations that the royal raped the then-underaged Virginia Giuffre on three occasions.

On the other hands, Prince Harry and Meghan exited the royal family to have a more independent life from the Firm.